Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $553.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $571.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $513.52 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.92, for a total transaction of $703,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,094.72. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total value of $2,361,002.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,265.99. This trade represents a 37.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,644 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,109. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.