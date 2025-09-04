Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $105,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,230,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 133,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

