Royal Bank of Canada Buys 134,736 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,588,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,736 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $101,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,425,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 425,896 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $7,436,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,377,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,466,000 after acquiring an additional 248,489 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 132,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,154.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 131,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 121,339 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

