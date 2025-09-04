Royal Bank of Canada Has $111.81 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 924,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $111,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,303,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,782,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,176,000 after buying an additional 70,470 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:J opened at $143.31 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

