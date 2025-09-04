Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,708 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.48% of Veralto worth $114,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 2.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 1.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 1.1% during the first quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VLTO. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $104.98 on Thursday. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average is $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

