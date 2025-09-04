Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.68 Million in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,174,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,543,000 after acquiring an additional 120,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,001,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,785,000 after acquiring an additional 588,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,214,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,585,000 after acquiring an additional 121,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,302,000 after acquiring an additional 568,013 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.