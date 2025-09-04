Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $983,000 in KB Home $KBH

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,920 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 73.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 3,142.9% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 51.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 30.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,024.40. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Read Our Latest Report on KBH

KB Home Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $63.65 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.