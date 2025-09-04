Tungsten West (LON:TUN) Stock Price Down 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

Tungsten West PLC (LON:TUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.81 ($0.13). 469,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 899,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.15).
Tungsten West Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.39. The stock has a market cap of £19.82 million, a PE ratio of -148.68 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 7.04.
About Tungsten West
The Hemerdon mine is the world’s third largest Tungsten resource. The mine has had over £170m spent on it via the previous operator, with first production expected in 2022 and a mine life of 18.5 years.
