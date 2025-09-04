Tungsten West (LON:TUN) Stock Price Down 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

Tungsten West PLC (LON:TUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.81 ($0.13). 469,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 899,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.15).

Tungsten West Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.39. The stock has a market cap of £19.82 million, a PE ratio of -148.68 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

About Tungsten West

Tungsten West Plc is a UK based company focussed on recommencing production at the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon, England.

The Hemerdon mine is the world’s third largest Tungsten resource. The mine has had over £170m spent on it via the previous operator, with first production expected in 2022 and a mine life of 18.5 years.

