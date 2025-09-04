Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target at $111.27

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.2667.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.7%

ACGL stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

