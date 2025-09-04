TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Down 11.4% – Time to Sell?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) dropped 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 421,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,604,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Trading Down 11.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.93.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

