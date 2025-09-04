Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives $515.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $516.1250.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,879 shares of company stock worth $75,569,861. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $474.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $388.90 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

