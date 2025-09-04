Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Head to Head Comparison

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidus Investment and Crescent Capital BDC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $146.15 million 5.18 $78.29 million $2.31 9.26 Crescent Capital BDC $56.75 million 10.40 $73.65 million $1.20 13.28

Volatility & Risk

Fidus Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Capital BDC. Fidus Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fidus Investment has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fidus Investment and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 2 0 1 2.67 Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 1 1 3.00

Fidus Investment presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.90%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.29%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Fidus Investment and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 51.88% 11.52% 6.41% Crescent Capital BDC 24.12% 10.55% 4.68%

Dividends

Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Fidus Investment pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crescent Capital BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Crescent Capital BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Fidus Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Fidus Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidus Investment

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

