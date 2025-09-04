Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) SVP Gary Croke Sells 6,742 Shares of Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) SVP Gary Croke sold 6,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $151,088.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 45,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,013.19. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AVNW opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.86 million, a P/E ratio of -108.70 and a beta of 1.59. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 531,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 29.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 421,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 95,884 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $3,783,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

