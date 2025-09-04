Sarytogan Graphite (ASX:SGA) Insider Waldemar Mueller Sells 1,100,000 Shares

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (ASX:SGA – Get Free Report) insider Waldemar Mueller sold 1,100,000 shares of Sarytogan Graphite stock in a transaction on Monday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.10, for a total transaction of A$112,200.00.

Sarytogan Graphite Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4,637.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Sarytogan Graphite alerts:

About Sarytogan Graphite

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sarytogan Graphite Limited engages in the exploration of graphite properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Sarytogan Graphite Project comprising an exploration concession, which covers approximately 70 square kilometers located in the Karaganda region of Central Kazakhstan. Graphite Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sarytogan Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarytogan Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.