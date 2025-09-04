Sarytogan Graphite (ASX:SGA) Insider Waldemar Mueller Sells 1,100,000 Shares

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (ASX:SGA – Get Free Report) insider Waldemar Mueller sold 1,100,000 shares of Sarytogan Graphite stock in a transaction on Monday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.10, for a total transaction of A$112,200.00.
Sarytogan Graphite Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4,637.06 and a beta of 0.61.
About Sarytogan Graphite
