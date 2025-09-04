David Holtz Sells 36,318 Shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) COO David Holtz sold 36,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $106,048.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 954,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,421.68. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.41.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.
