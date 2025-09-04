David Holtz Sells 36,318 Shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) COO David Holtz sold 36,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $106,048.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 954,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,421.68. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UP

About Wheels Up Experience

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.