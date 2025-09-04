Emerald Green Trust Sells 24,593 Shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Emerald Green Trust sold 24,593 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $64,433.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,656,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,108.60. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Emerald Green Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Emerald Green Trust sold 19,333 shares of XOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $47,945.84.

On Friday, August 29th, Emerald Green Trust sold 19,731 shares of XOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $57,022.59.

On Thursday, August 28th, Emerald Green Trust sold 20,398 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $61,194.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Emerald Green Trust sold 28,384 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $86,287.36.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Emerald Green Trust sold 41,894 shares of XOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $126,519.88.

Shares of XOS opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Xos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.15. XOS had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. XOS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xos, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of XOS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

