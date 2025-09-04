Bradely Newcombe Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) Stock

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI – Get Free Report) insider Bradely Newcombe purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of A$277,500.00.

Bradely Newcombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, Bradely Newcombe purchased 250,000 shares of Aurelia Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$51,250.00.

Aurelia Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $380.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Aurelia Metals Company Profile

Aurelia Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily produces gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It holds interests in the Peak Mine situated in the northern part of the Cobar Basin, New South Wales; and the Dargues mine located in southern Tablelands in New South Wales.

