Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) General Counsel Richard Medway Sells 15,000 Shares

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Medway sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $179,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of Savers Value Village stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.75 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Northland Capmk upgraded Savers Value Village to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Savers Value Village from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 0.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Savers Value Village by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

