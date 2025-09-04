Walmart (NYSE:WMT) EVP John Rainey Sells 2,200 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 623,918 shares in the company, valued at $60,750,895.66. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.