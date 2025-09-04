Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 216.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,528 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 269.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 48,792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

