Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,657 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,682.15. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at $32,450,151.93. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,671 shares of company stock worth $6,235,788 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.32.

TWLO opened at $105.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

