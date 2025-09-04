Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Excelerate Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Excelerate Energy by 68.6% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Excelerate Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 237,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.38. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.82 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 3.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EE shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price objective on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

