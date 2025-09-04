Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 61,724 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,724 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SYF opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

