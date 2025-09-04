Quarry LP Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Quarry LP lowered its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2,164.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 223,495 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.7% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 64.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 176,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 69,336 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

