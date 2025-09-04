MAI Capital Management Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000.

Shares of PJUL opened at $44.87 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $930.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

