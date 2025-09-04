Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 719.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 186.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Invesco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

