G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 176.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group
In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 5,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,674.70. The trade was a 10.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIII
G-III Apparel Group Price Performance
G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.49. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
About G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than G-III Apparel Group
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Back-to-School Shopping Hits $40B: 3 Retail Stocks to Watch Now
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Alphabet Stock Surges After Dodging Harsh Antitrust Remedies
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Why Qualcomm Is Outperforming NVIDIA After Months of Lagging
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.