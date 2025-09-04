G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 176.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 5,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,674.70. The trade was a 10.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.49. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

