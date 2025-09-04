Quarry LP Takes Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. $CNOB

Quarry LP acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 155,573 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, EVP Joseph T. Javitz sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $43,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,377.16. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.23 per share, for a total transaction of $137,826.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 280,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,234,781.41. The trade was a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,391 shares of company stock worth $231,210 over the last three months. 6.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $25.13 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $29.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.80 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

