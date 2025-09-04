Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 926.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after buying an additional 701,846 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 30.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 44.4% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 116.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $46.33 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

