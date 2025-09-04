Quarry LP Has $111,000 Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Quarry LP lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 142.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $300.56 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $308.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.77 and its 200-day moving average is $250.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

