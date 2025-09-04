MAI Capital Management Has $1.11 Million Position in SAP SE $SAP

MAI Capital Management grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in SAP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSE SAP opened at $270.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $332.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.07 and a 200-day moving average of $284.15. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $210.38 and a 52-week high of $313.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

