MAI Capital Management Trims Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $140.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day moving average of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

