Quarry LP Purchases 731 Shares of Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 192,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $65.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.69 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

