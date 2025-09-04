Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 707.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 10.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 45.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 77.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,677,000 after purchasing an additional 268,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $174.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.92.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

