MAI Capital Management Sells 1,396 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. This represents a 65.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,645 shares of company stock worth $27,267,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $205.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $212.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

