Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 89,376.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after acquiring an additional 477,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,977 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,218,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 814,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,118,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 290,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,573,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $392.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.36 and a 12-month high of $571.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.43.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.02%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

