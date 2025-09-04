Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 3.1%

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $106.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

