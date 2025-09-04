Stride, Inc. $LRN Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 188.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at $273,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Stride by 14,892.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after buying an additional 367,545 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stride by 89.5% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 161,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after buying an additional 76,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at $771,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stride Stock Down 1.2%
LRN opened at $159.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.39. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $171.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.22.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,895,378.98. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Stride from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
