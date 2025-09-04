Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. $ASPN

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 460.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2,137.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $32,237.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $145,315.49. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ASPN opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $550.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.65. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $30.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.53 million. Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 78.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -3.860–3.730 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

