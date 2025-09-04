Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,010 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 34,266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 194.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 25,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $468.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile



Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

