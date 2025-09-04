Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,138 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 63,510 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,185,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 528,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 168,169 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 146,064 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $2,184,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

NYSE:KGC opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

