Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in BILL by 85.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in BILL by 73.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in BILL by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 81,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of BILL stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -288.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BILL from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BILL

Insider Activity at BILL

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.