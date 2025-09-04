Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,689,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,191 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after purchasing an additional 136,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the sale, the director owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 1.1%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $273.82 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.34 and a 1 year high of $321.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

STRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

