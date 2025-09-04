Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC opened at $72.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

