Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in Veris Residential by 1,027.5% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 249,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 227,053 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Veris Residential by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,142,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the first quarter valued at $5,714,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Veris Residential by 12.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

VRE opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 7.84%.The company had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.06 million. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -139.13%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

