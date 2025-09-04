Quarry LP Has $95,000 Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 688.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 451,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.06. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $70.00.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently -15.70%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,183.52. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $49.17 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $51.78.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

