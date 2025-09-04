Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Nordson by 86.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 36.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Nordson by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Nordson by 39.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $221.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.25.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.04 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Nordson’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. Analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

