Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $777,000 Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after purchasing an additional 201,504 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

CLEAR Secure stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.27.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 201,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,190. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 20,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $656,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,507.25. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,027 shares of company stock worth $2,043,243. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

