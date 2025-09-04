Quarry LP Buys 678 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 109.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TransUnion by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in TransUnion by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $86.09 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $86.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at $660,262.12. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $443,405 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

