Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $166.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.91 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average is $150.33.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

